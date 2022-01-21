Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with eternal flame at National War Memorial; Ceremony PICS inside

On Friday, the “eternal flame” or the Amar Jawan Jyoti burning at India Gate was merged with the torch at National War Memorial during a ceremony. The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was put out after 50 long years. The British government had built the India Gate memorial in memory of the British Indian Army soldiers who lost their lives between 1914-1921. The Amar Jawan Jyoti was placed under the India Gate in 1971. It was included as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were killed in action in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The new memorial was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2019. It has the names of all Indian martyrs from wars, including 1971, and from before and after it. A total of 25,942 soldiers’ names have been inscribed in golden letters on National War Memorial. After the inauguration of the war memorial, all the military ceremonial activities were moved to it from the India Gate.

During today’s ceremony, a part of the flame was carried to the war memorial that was presided by the Integrated Defence Staff chief Air Marshal Balabadhra Radha Krishna. He laid a wreath following which the torch was lit from Amar Jawan Jyoti and the flame was doused. It was carried to the memorial by a ceremonial guard from the Guards Regiment of the Indian Army. The torch was then symbolically merged with the flame at National War Memorial.

Besides extinguishing the flame at India Gate and merging it with the one at National War Memorial, centre also installed a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the information. He said, “At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him.”