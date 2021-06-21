Amarnath Yatra cancelled for the second consecutive year amid COVID 19

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has cancelled the annual Yatra after a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The annual Amarnath Yatra has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was taken at a meeting of the shrine board which was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The 56-day Yatra was supposed to start from June 28 and culminate on August 22. But the seeing the current pandemic situation, the government has taken this decision. The Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir also tweeted, “It's important to save people's lives. So, it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year's pilgrimage in the larger public interest.”

The tweet further reads, “Shri Amarnathji Yatra cancelled in wake of Covid-19 Pandemic. Decision after threadbare discussion with Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board members. Yatra to be symbolic only. However, all the traditional religious rituals shall be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per past practice.” To note, this yatra is considered very important in the Hindu religion. But due to the second wave, this year also the annual pilgrimage has been stopped. Last year, also it was cancelled due to the first wave.

The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva is located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas.

Shri Amarnathji Yatra cancelled in wake of Covid-19 Pandemic. Decision after threadbare discussion with Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board members. Yatra to be symbolic only. However, all the traditional religious rituals shall be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per past practice. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 21, 2021

The Amarnath Cave Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, temples. The peak pilgrimage occurs when the iced stalagmite Shiva lingam reaches the apex of its waxing phase through the summer months. Thousands of people from across the nation come for this Yatra.

