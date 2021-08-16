Amid Afghanistan crisis, Air India confirms airspace closed; Flights can't operate

Amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, India is trying to evacuate Indians from the country. It has even asked Air India to keep two aircraft on standby for emergency evacuations. But in the current update, Air India has confirmed that airspace is closed now in Afghanistan and no flights can operate.

To note, the UN Security Council, under the Presidency of India, will meet again today around 7:30 PM to discuss the grim situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover. The move comes after Russia said that it was working with other countries to hold a discussion on the complete military takeover of the country by insurgents as President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. As reported, Afghanistan’s Vice President Amrullah Saleh has said that he was on his soil and with the people for a cause and purpose.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said that UK is working with its partners to send a clear message through NATO meet on Friday that “nobody should bilaterally recognise the Taliban”. More than 60 countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Qatar and the UK, have issued a joint statement saying Afghans and international citizens who want to leave Afghanistan must be allowed to depart and added that airports and border crossings must remain open.

#UPDATE | Due to the closure of Afghan airspace flights can't operate, Air India confirms to ANI — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2021

The US has said that it would deploy its troops at the Kabul airport to ensure the safe departure of its citizens and friends and allies from Afghanistan.

