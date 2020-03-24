Amid Coronavirus, Pune based Mylab gets Covid 19 test kits validated; Becomes first Indian company to make it

Amid Coronavirus pandemic, Pune based Mylab becomes first Indian company to get Covid-19 test kits validated; Read on

As we speak, the entire world is dealing with the novel Coronavirus, and with each passing day, the number of people testing positive of the Covid 19 infection is increasing tenfold. Now amid the pandemic like situation, after Germany's Altona Diagnostics, a Pune based molecular diagnostic company- Mylab, has become the first Indian company to have received the validation for its Covid-19 diagnostic test kits by the Drug Controller of India, after the National Institute of Virology validated its test.

Given the crisis, after conducting a test, it virtually takes four hours for the test results to come out in the current lab based testing, and with the virus spreading like wildfire, the government has come under criticism for not doing enough tests and only limiting the tests for patients with travel history. Therefore, in such trying times, this comes as a ray of hope as the Pune based company- Mylab's turnaround time is 2 1/2 hours. Dr Gautam Wankhde, Medical Director Mylab informed that the company's kits can study 1000 samples from large labs and 200 from smaller labs.

However, given the complexity of the crisis, the government's research body is looking to expand its testing criteria and as a result, it has allowed few private labs to start providing tests under a prescription from qualified doctor. As per reports, Mylab has promised that it can manufacture up to 1 lakh tests in a week which can be further scaled up if needed.

