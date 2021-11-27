Amid Omicron variant threat, THIS is how Indian states are gearing up with necessary measures

World Health Organization renamed B.1.1.529 strain of the coronavirus that emerged from South Africa as "Omicron". Although the cases were declining until now, the new variant has raised fear amongst countries. “In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases elsewhere globally and detection of a new variant of concern Omicron, WHO today appealed to countries in South-East Asia Region to scale up surveillance, strengthen public health & social measures, & enhance vaccination coverage,” ANI quoted WHO.

Amid the Omicron COVID-19 variant threat, states in India have started taking up necessary measures. As per the reports, on Saturday, the Kerala government said a vigil has been sounded in the southern state in view of the presence of Omicron. However, the state authorities also added that as of now there is no cause for concern in the state.

Meanwhile, Mumbai airport issued rules for passengers arriving from South Africa. According to a report in The Mint, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the travelers from South Africa will have to undergo quarantine. "There is an increased risk of coronavirus in foreign countries, so those coming from outside will have to undergo genome tests," she said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop flights from countries that are affected by the new COVID-19 variant. "I urge Hon'ble PM to stop flights from those countries which are affected by new variant. With great difficulty, our country has recovered from Corona. We shud do everything possible to prevent this new variant from entering India," CM Kejriwal tweeted.

The Gujarat government has also mandated RT-PCR testing for passengers coming at the airport from Europe, the UK, Brazil, and a few other areas.

