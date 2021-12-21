Amid Omicron variant threat, Karnataka imposes fresh restrictions on New Year celebrations

On Tuesday, the Karnataka government said that no parties or mass gatherings would be permitted in the state from 30 December to 2 January in view of the COVID-19 scenario and the threat of the Omicron variant.

According to the reports in Deccan Herald, soon after holding a high-level meeting with his cabinet colleagues in Belagavi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed about the new restrictions amid the rising cases of COVID-19.

According to the reports, Karnataka Chief Minister said, "All public gatherings like revellers on MG Road, Brigade Road to welcome the New Year will be banned across Karnataka. There will not be any public celebration and special events in any part of the state.”

He added, "It will be a regular business in all the clubs and restaurants with 50 per cent occupancy. However, there will not be any permission to host DJ events, New Year parties. All staffers at these places must be fully vaccinated with two doses of Covid vaccine, besides the mandatory RT-PCR tests for the staff.” These restrictions will be in effect from Dec 30 till Jan 2.

CM Basavaraj Bommai further said that the regular mass and prayers shall be held inside the Churches as they have been doing all these days by adhering to COVID protocols.

According to the data by the Ministry of Health, Karnataka has a total of 7103 active cases. As per the reports, the state has a total of 19 cases of the Omicron variant. The new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation from South Africa on November 25.

