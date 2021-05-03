Amid surge in COVID 19 cases, school teacher turns into auto rickshaw driver to Coronavirus patients in Mumbai

As a gesture to help people in this crisis situation, a Mumbai teacher has turned into a part-time auto-rickshaw driver to help the COVID 19 patients.

As the second wave of COVID 19 is grabbing pace in India, thousands of cases are being reported across the nation and the deadly virus has claimed hundreds of lives. Not just Coronavirus has been spreading widely, several states have been grappling with the issue of shortage of oxygen, hospital beds and even medicines. It has been a scary situation out in the country wherein people are struggling for every breath they take. In such a crisis situation, all we need is some hope to overcome this crisis situation.

Amid this, there have been several heart-touching incidents that have reinstated people’s faith in humanity. One such incident came to light when Dattatraya Sawant, an English teacher in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area, turned into an auto-rickshaw driver to help COVID 19 patients. According to media reports, Sawant has been ferrying patients to and from the hospital along with taking all the precautionary measures including wearing PPE kit. Interestingly, he has been doing this noble service free of cost. “I drop off/pick-up patients from hospital for free. I'll continue this service as long as COVID wave will last,” he was quoted saying to ANI.

To note, while Maharashtra has been recording a spike in COVID 19 cases, Sawant has been serving the patients from quite some days and has provided free travel to around 26 patients so far. And while this teacher turned auto rickshaw driver is keen to serve the people till the pandemic lasts, his selfless services are being appreciated by everyone.

