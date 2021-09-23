Amit Trivedi lends voice for ‘Live The Game’ anthem of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the year 2021 is about to start and teams all over the world are ready for the match to win the trophy. Star Sports, India’s leading sports broadcaster, in association with ICC, has launched the campaign anthem ‘Live the Game’ ahead of the marquee tournament. The anthem is conceptualized by the internal creative team at Star Sports in association with ICC and Bollywood singer Amit Trivedi, for producing a world-class anthem.

The campaign shows the different aspects of cricket as a sport that transcends boundaries with fans across the globe, the campaign embodies the joy, and togetherness, as it brings along with the fiercest competition in the world of Cricket. It is composed by popular Bollywood music director, Amit Trivedi. The anthem- ‘Live The Game’, focuses on the younger generation, who do not want to be mere spectators but play an active role in furthering the narrative of the tournament.

The anthem showcases magnificent animation, executed by ‘BAT Collective’, a renowned animation agency worldwide. Characters in the pulsating track have been beautifully crafted into 3D figures, designed by ‘Red Knuckles’ that will set an exciting tone for viewers and fans of the sport.

The anthem comprises catchy beats and lyrics that for lifting the spirits, the ‘Live the Game’ campaign engages diverse audiences in camaraderie to herald the sport of cricket. It offers upbeat tunes and an addictive rhythm that attracts the audience.

Speaking about the anthem, Bollywood music director Amit Trivedi said, "Cricket has been my favorite sport and it was a pleasure to create the anthem for ICC T20 World Cup. The track is quite upbeat, and I hope it resonates well with the youth and cricket fans. I can’t wait for the tournament to begin and hope India can bring the trophy back home.”

