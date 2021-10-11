Amitabh Bachchan gets a fitting 79th birthday tribute by Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik

Bollywood's very own legendary star Amitabh Bachchan turns 79 today and the actor has been flooded with wishes on social media. Big B himself rang in his birthday on social media with an uber cool picture that he dropped on Saturday night. Captioning it, "walking into the 80th.." the actor's post included a photo of him walking with swag in a pretty cool outfit.

While Ranveer Singh dubbed his look as 'gangster', daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda promptly corrected him by commenting "79th". Another heartwarming wish for Big B came all the way from Puri Beach in Odisha. Renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a fitting tribute to Big B on his 79th birthday.

Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik shared a glimpse of the stunning sand art that he made in honour of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday. With a perfectly sculpted sand art thtat resembles Big B, the carefully designed wish read, "Happy Birthday Big B," on a film reel and the number 79th.

Sharing the sand art, he captioned it, "May you continue to spread happiness and joy. #HappyBirthdayBigB: My sandart at Puri beach. Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless you, @SrBachchan Sir."

Take a look at sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's creation for Amitabh Bachchan on his special day:

May you continue to spread happiness and joy. #HappyBirthdayBigB: My sandart at Puri beach. Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless you, @SrBachchan Sir. pic.twitter.com/0z0C89lEqb — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 10, 2021

Under the #HappyBirthdayBigB, lakhs of fans and netizens took to social media to wish Amitabh Bachchan. While some reminisced his iconic roles, some others professed their undying love for the legendary actor.

