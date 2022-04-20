Amul celebrates KGF: Chapter 2’s massive success with a quirky topical; Take a look

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is enjoying a massive success on the Box Office. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in key roles and the audience is appreciating the star cast’s performance. According to the reports, the movie has managed to top the list of highest first Monday grossers on a non-holiday in Hindi. With Rs. 25 cr net Monday, KGF: Chapter 2 established a stronghold theatrically where it has all the chances to topple all-time lifetime records in the Hindi circuit or at least aim for the top 2 spots.

To celebrate KGF: Chapter 2’s success, Amul shared a quirky topical on its Twitter handle. In the topical, they recreated actor Yash’s doodle. While sharing the post, Amul wrote, “#Amul Topical: Period action blockbuster has massive box office success!”

See Amul’s post here:

Recently, Raveena Tandon thanked the fans for showering love on the movie. She shared a video in which the fans can be seen throwing coins in a theatre during her scene and enjoying the movie. While sharing the post, she wrote, “After a long time seeing coins flying on to the screen! #flashingsilver ! Bts- #kgf2 last day , last shot! And it’s a rage …. Thank you for the love.”

Talking about KGF: Chapter 2, in the film, Yash portrays the role of Rocky, a mafia man, who overtakes a gold-smuggling empire. Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by one of the most sought-after directors, Prashanth Neel.

