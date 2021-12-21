Amul celebrates Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen’s win at World Badminton Championship with a sporty doodle

The World Badminton Championship witnessed a historic win for India recently and the nation can’t keep calm. The prestigious sports event, which witnessed a tough competition between badminton champions across the world, had Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen securing a silver and bronze medal at the championship respectively. Needless to say, it was a proud moment for the entire nation and the social media is abuzz with congratulatory messages for both Kidambi and Lakshya for their stupendous performance at the World Badminton Championship.

Celebrating Kidambi and Lakshya’s glorious triumph at the World Badminton Championship, Amul, which is known for its quirky doodles, also shared a post congratulating the badminton champions for their victory. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Amul shared a doodle featuring Kidambi’s caricature holding a silver medal and enjoying bread and butter. The poster read as, “Kadam, Kidambi Badhaye Ja! Amul Sabke Lakshya Mein!”. The post was captioned as, “#Amul Topical: Indian men excel at World Badminton Championships, winning silver and bronze!”

Take a look at Amul Doodle celebrating Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen’s win at World Badminton Championship:

Meanwhile, Lakshya hasn’t been much satisfied with him winning the bronze medal at the championship. “It has been a long tournament and it is difficult to take such a loss when you are so close. I, at least, got a bronze, but I am not happy. I’m not very satisfied with the performance in the semifinals. I played a lot of good matches, faced some tough opponents, even in the semifinal it was a close match, it could have gone in anybody’s favour. The medal is something to look forward to… next time I will go for the gold,” he told PTI