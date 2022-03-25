Amul celebrates the 'teRRRific' release of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer with new topical; PIC

Ever since the first look of RRR came out, fans could not contain their excitement. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer had all the fans waiting for this film with bated breaths. The trailer, the songs and the star cast is something that makes this Pan India release even bigger. Well, the popular dairy brand Amul usually celebrates every remarkable moment with a topical and today too they shared a new topical celebrating the release of RRR.

In the topical, we can see two cartoons resembling Jr NTR and Ram Charan dancing together. If you have seen the trailer and songs of this movie then you would be aware of the song ‘Nacho Nacho’ that has grabbed all the limelight for its tricky footwork. The new topical has the two cartoons doing a similar step holding a piece of bread in one hand with butter applied on it. On the topical it is written, ‘TeRRRific Butter’.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, RRR is a fictional story inspired by 2 legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 400 crore, RRR is backed by DVV Danayya. National Award winner Samuthirakani, Alia Bhatt, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran play supporting roles. The cinematography for the film is by K. K. Senthil Kumar and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. Sabu Cyril is the film's production designer whilst V. Srinivas Mohan supervised the visual effects.

Fans are loving the movie and social media is filled with praises for RRR. What do you think about this topical?

ALSO READ: RRR Twitter Review: Netizens heap praises on Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer; Call it 'pride of Indian cinema'