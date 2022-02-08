Amul celebrates U19 Indian cricket team’s triumph at the World Cup 2022 with a quirky doodle

Cricket has always been nothing less than a religion for people in India. The people here are known for following this sport wholeheartedly and each triumph of the Indian cricket team is celebrated across the nation. So, when the U-19 Indian cricket team won the World Cup 2022 after beating West Indies in the finals, the nations was nothing but proud of their achievement. People from all walks of life were seen hailing the team and had sent best wishes to them.

Joining them, Amul, who is known for sharing quirky doodles on social media, also lauded the U19 Indian cricket team for their achievement. The doodle featured U19 World Cup hero Raj Bawa with another cricketer from the team wearing their blue jersey as they enjoyed a buttered toast with the Amul girl. The Amul doodle also featured the cricketer holding the world cup in his hands and it was titled as, “Sab teams ki dhullaiki!”. It also came with a note which read as, “Raj bhi khao, kal bhi khao!” The post was captioned as, “#Amul Topical: India are U19 cricket champs!”.

Take a look at Amul’s post for the U19 Indian cricket team:

Meanwhile, several celebs took to their social media handles to congratulate their U19 Indian cricket team for their stupendous victory. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “YEEEAAAHHHHHHHH !! #INDIACHAMPIONS !! UNDER 19 WORLD CRICKET CHAMPIONS .. THE ONLY NATION TO HAVE WON 4 TIMES !! AMAZING ! Well done India U19 cricket , you have given us such pride and joy ! INDIA ! INDIA ! INDIA !..गूँज रहा है विश्व भर में !!"

