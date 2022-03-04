Amul celebrates Virat Kohli’s milestone of 100th test match with a special doodle

Virat Kohli has been all over the headlines of late. After all, the former captain of the Indian cricket team is playing his record 100th Test match today. Virat is playing the match against Sri Lanka in Mohali and has become the 12th Indian cricketer to achieve the feat of playing the 100th cricket match. While Virat was felicitated by Team Indian head coach Rahul Dravid for his achievement recently, his massive fan following has also been celebrating the feat and social media is abuzz hailing the ace cricketer.

And now, Amul, who is known for sharing quirky doodles on social media, has also shared a doodle to celebrate Virat Kohli’s achievement. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Amul shared a doodle with Virat’s caricature dressed in a white cricket uniform and was cheering with the Amul girl as they enjoyed a buttered toast together. The doodle had the message which read as, “Saulid career!” while another message read as, “Isse khaao, virat ho ya din!” The doodle was captioned as, “#Amul Topical: Kohli’s reaches amazing milestone of 100 tests!”.

Take a look at Amul's doodle for Virat Kohli:

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer and current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India Sourav Ganguly had also congratulated Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th test match. He said, “t’s a huge landmark in Indian cricket, playing 100 Test matches is something that you dream of when you start playing cricket for your country. It’s a great moment for Virat, it’s a great moment for Indian cricket”.