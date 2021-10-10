Amul doodle on popular Korean show ‘Squid Game’ goes viral; See how netizens reacted

South Korean survival game show Squid Game is one of the most popular shows on the digital platform. Currently, it has become a global sensation. Social media is filled with memes on the show. And now Amul also hopped on the ongoing trend and has come out with a doodle that has gone viral. The show is written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk and stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung.

In the doodle, two people are seen clad in pink jumpsuits with guns. In the middle of them both, a person in a green-and-white tracksuit raising a buttered toast can be seen. In the series, the men in the pink jumpsuits are feared by all. But here, they are smiling. The man in the middle is the popular character, Seong Gi-hun in the show. The caption reads, “Survival drama TV series gains huge popularity!” Netizens have also reacted to the post.

One of the users wrote, “Imagine having to watch later Netflix series as a part of your work…” Another wrote, “Aap squid game wala butter edition nikalo.”

Take a look at the post here: