Amul hails Centre’s decision of COVID 19 vaccination for teens with a quirky doodle; Calls it a ‘vaxteenation

There has been a significant surge in COVID 19 cases of late and it has been creating a panic like situation across the country. While several states have been announcing new guidelines to beat the deadly virus, the vaccination has turned out to be the biggest weapon against COVID 19 and its variant. Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the headlines after he announced that kids from 15 to 18 years have been eligible for vaccination and can register for the same from January 1, 2022, on the CoWIN platform.

And now, Amul, who is known for sharing quirky doodles on micro blogging site, has also hailed the centre government’s initiative. In the pic, the Amul girl was seen dressed as a nurse and was vaccinating a teenager. The Amul girl was also seen following all the safety precautions and also wore a mask. The doodle came with a message, “Vaxteenation Drive! Amul for all ages!” The post was captioned as, “Covaxin for children aged 15-18 yrs!”

Take a look at Amul’s quirky post as government announces vaccination for teens:

To note, kids, who are eligible for vaccine, can register themselves for the dose using their Aadhaar card or 10th ID card for registration. “Children in the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the CoWIN app from Jan 1. We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration - the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards,” Dr Ram Sewak Sharma, chief of CoWIN, had told ANI.