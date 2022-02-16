Amul India pays tribute to ‘Disco King’ Bappi Lahiri: ‘Chalte Chalte mere yeh geet yaad rakhna’

India's 'King of Disco' Bappi Lahiri, passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai. According to the reports, the renowned music composer breathed his last at Mumbai’s CritiCare hospital. The singer was 69. Reportedly, Bappi Lahri was hospitalized for a month due to multiple health issues and was discharged on Monday. However, the doctors told PTI that his health deteriorated on Tuesday. “His health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight,” Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital. Tributes for the legend have been pouring in ever since the news surfaced. From Shahid Kapoor to Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor, many celebrities have expressed their condolences for the singer on social media.

Just a while back, Amul India also paid an emotional tribute. The brand shared a pictorial illustration and remembered the ‘Disco King’ Bappi Lahiri. Sharing it, Amul India wrote, “Chalte Chalte mere yeh geet yaad rakhna. Bappi Lahiri 1952-2022.” Bappi Lahiri’s sudden demise has undoubtedly, left a void in the industry.

Take a look:

In a statement, the singer's family announced that he will be cremated on Thursday, after the arrival of his son, Bappa who is flying in the city from Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Bappa Lahiri also shared a statement that read, “With great sadness we announce the loss of my father Shri Bappi Lahiri ( Bappi Da). Please keep him in your prayers. He will always be amongst us though the immortal legacy of music, cheer and happiness he has left behind. - Bappa Lahiri."

