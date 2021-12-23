Amul lauds Priyanka Chopra and Purab Kohli for their role in Matrix Resurrections with a quirky doodle

Priyanka Chopra has been an actress who has not just ruled Bollywood with her good looks, impeccable acting skills and panache but has also proved her mettle in the West. The actress has managed to leave a mark in Hollywood and has been a part of several big projects there. And now, Priyanka fans are set for another surprise as the actress will be seen playing a key role in Keanu Reeves starrer Matrix Resurrections which happens to be the fourth installment of the series.

Apart from Priyanka, Purab Kohli is also seen playing a key role in this much awaited movie and it is indeed a proud moment for the nation. And while fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Matrix Resurrections, Amul, who is known for its quirky doodles, has hailed Purab and Priyanka for the role in the movie. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Amul shared a doodle that features caricatures of Priyanka and Purab Kohli. The poster read, Popular in Purab and Paschim. Amul Isse Priyankhaao!” The doodle was captioned as, “Bollywood actors in new Hollywood blockbuster, Matrix Resurrections!”

Meanwhile Purab Kohli, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, has sung praises for Priyanka. He said, “What PeeCee's brought to the table is the stardom of an Indian actor, that size and no big actor has ever made that shift She's gone in and said, 'Oh! Here's an Indian star! Look out for me!' I think that's really cool! It shifts the audience looking at Indians in mainstream Hollywood cinema. You don't see too many Indian heroic characters or the central character or the central protagonist in the film”.