Amul pays heroic tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat in latest topical: Har Sainik Ke Yaar The Wo

In what came as the most shocking news, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat had passed away after his chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu on December 8. He was reportedly accompanied by his wife Madhulika Rawat and other defence officials. According to media reports, except for Indian Air Force Group Captain Varun Singh, all on board the military chopper had lost their lives in the crash. Needless to say, General Bipin Rawat’s unfortunate demise had left the entire nation mourning.

And while the social media is abuzz with tweets paying tribute to General Bipin Rawat, Amul, which is known for its quirky posts, also shared a heroic tribute to the CDS. Amul shared a doodle featured a cartoon image of General Bipin Rawat dressed in his military uniform and wearing all of his medals. The poster was captioned as, “Har sainik ke yaar the who, Dushman ke liye talwar the woh… General Bipin Rawat 1958-2021”. The post was captioned as, “Tribute to the Chief of Defence Staff...”.

Take a look at Amul’s tribute to Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat:

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had penned an emotional note expressing his grief and shock over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. “Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti,” PM Modi wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.