Amul’s latest ‘Atmosfear’ doodle illustrates concern over increasing air pollution in India

Air quality in major cities of India improved vastly owing to the extended lockdowns however the air pollution at several places in India is considerably high now. In Delhi-NCR, the Air Quality Index (AQI) went to a severe level leading to the shutting down of schools and colleges indefinitely. Netizens took to social media and resonated with Amul’s latest doodle which illustrates concerns over increasing air pollution in India. Sharing its latest optical, Amul took to Instagram and showcased a doodle with Amul girl donning a mask standing amidst smog.

The doodle resembles the severely polluted condition in Delhi owing to the bad weather with a contribution from stubble burning. The brand went ahead with a minimalistic design as they wrote the term ‘Atmosfear’ on the doodle. Amul captioned the post along with the caption by writing, “The bad air quality in big cities”. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas Tuesday directed closing of all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, till further notice, a halt on all construction activities till November 21 as well as work from home for 50 percent of staff in government offices till then, to curb the deteriorating air quality in the area.

Take a look:

Delhi’s air quality slipped to severe category with an AQI level of 403 on Tuesday hence the government sent the directive. Several other places in India have a deteriorating air quality index including Mumbai. The city recorded one of the worst air quality with an AQI of 280.

