Amul’s recent ‘Ominouscron’ doodle raises concern about the variant of virus; Urges people to wear mask

After a long battle with the two waves of COVID 19 and just when we thought that the hard times are over, the nation has been struck by yet another jolt. A new variant of the deadly virus has been detected in the nation now which is known as Omicron. While two cases of Omicron were detected in Karnataka and Gujarat respectively, Delhi has also recorded its first case today. It was reported that a 37 year old man who had arrived from Tanzania was found positive for the new COVID variant.

Needless to say, the rise in Omicron cases is getting everyone concerned. Amid this, Amul, which is known for sharing quirky doodles, has shared a new doodle illustrating the concern regarding the new COVID variant. In the doodle, the Amul girl was seen sitting on a chair wearing a mask and looked concerned as the new virus peeped from the back. While the doodle perfectly captures the concern about this virus, it also urged people to make sure to wear their mask. The doodle was captioned as “Ominouscron!” and the post was captioned as, “#Amul Topical: A new variant of the virus emerges...”.

Meanwhile, talking about the first Omicron patient, he has been admitted to the LNJP hospital in the national capital. Sharing details of the case, Dr Suresh Kumar, MD, LNJP Hospital told ANI, “The Tanzania returnee experienced sore throat, weakness & body ache. His contact tracing is being done. He had taken both doses of COVID19 vaccine due to which he had mild symptoms”.

