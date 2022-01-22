Amul shares a quirky doodle on Sania Mirza’s retirement; Says ‘Sayonara’

Indian sports witnessed two jolts of late. While Indian cricketer Virat Kohli had stepped down as a captain of the Indian cricket team for test matches, another sports star is set to retire now. We are talking about Sania Mirza had announced her retirement post the Australian Open 2022 women's doubles. The tennis star stated, “My body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I'm not saying that's the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I'm getting older”.

While Sania’s retirement left everyone surprised and social media was abuzz , Amul, which is known for sharing quirky doodles, has paid a tribute to the tennis legend. Taking to micro-blogging site, Amul shared a caricature of Sania Mirza who was seen walking with the Amul girl holding their respective tennis rackets. Bidding adieu to Sania, Amul wrote, “Sayonara Mirza”. The poster also read, “Service with a smile”. This post was captioned as, “Indian tennis legend calls time on her career....”

Take a look at Amul’s post for Sania Mirza’s retirement:

To note, Sania had also added that she isn’t sure about enjoying the process anymore. “For me to find that motivation every day to come out. The energy is not the same anymore. There are more days than there used to be where I don't feel like doing that. I've always said that I will play until I enjoy that grind, the process which I'm not sure I'm enjoying as much anymore,” she had stated.