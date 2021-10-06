Andhra Pradesh govt to provide free sanitary napkins to over 10 lakh girl students: Report

Andhra Pradesh government has taken a great initiative. The state government will provide sanitary napkins to girls studying in government educational institutions. The quality pads will be handed over free of cost. On Tuesday, October 05, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the 'Swechha' program to tackle the stigma attached to menstruation, prioritize female personal hygiene, and encourage a healthy dialogue of information.

According to a report in Zee News, officials said the state government is introducing the programme keeping in view the health and hygiene of women and adolescent girls. Under this initiative, the state government will provide ten sanitary napkins every month to over ten lakh adolescent girls studying from 7th to 12th grades in all government schools and intermediate colleges across the state.

Further, the reports in the leading daily suggested that once every two months, the authorities will visit educational institutes and distribute napkins to girls studying in over 10,000 schools and colleges across the state. The aim of the initiative is also intended to reduce the absenteeism of girl students during menstruation and prioritise their hygiene and health.

This year, on the occasion of International Women's Day Andhra Pradesh government had brought the Sweccha programme under the purview of the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare to create awareness on menstrual hygiene. Apart from this, quality sanitary napkins will be made available in all YSR Cheyutha stores for women in urban and rural areas at affordable prices.