‘Another milestone’: Two more Indian beaches receive ‘Blue Flag’ certification; Check details

Two more beaches of India have been added to the “Blue Flag” category. 2 new beaches to receive the tag are–Kovalam in Tamil Nadu and Eden in Puducherry. With the new addition, the total number of beaches in the specific category now stands at 10.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Blue Tag certified beaches are considered among the cleanest and safest beaches in the world with environmentally sound services and facilities. Blue Flag certification is a globally recognised eco-label accorded on the basis of 33 stringent criteria in four major heads which are environmental education and information, bathing water quality, environmental management and conservation, and safety and services on the beaches. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav expressed happiness over the development and said it is another milestone in India's journey towards a clean and green India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Happy to announce India now has 10 International Blue Flag beaches with the addition of Kovalam & Eden beaches this year and recertification for 8 beaches which got the tag in 2020. Another milestone in our journey towards a clean and green India led by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji,” tweeted Bhupender Yadav.

Happy to announce India now has 10 International Blue Flag beaches with the addition of Kovalam & Eden beaches this year and recertification for 8 beaches which got the tag in 2020. Another milestone in our journey towards a clean and green India led by PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji. pic.twitter.com/UzocIJhyzD — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) September 21, 2021

#DidYouKnow

What are 'Blue Flag Certified Beaches'? pic.twitter.com/1El55zUASO — MoEF&CC (@moefcc) September 22, 2021 Apart from that re-certification to eight other beaches was given by the Foundation for Environment Education (FEE), Denmark. These eight beaches include- Shivrajpur-Gujarat, Ghoghla-Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri-Karnataka, Kappad-Kerala, Rushikonda- Andhra Pradesh, Golden-Odisha and Radhanagar- Andaman and Nicobar, which were awarded the Blue Flag certificate last year, according to the ministry. These beaches were given the certification in October 2020.

This label is accorded by the international jury consisting of - United Nations Environment Programme(UNEP), United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Denmark-based NGO Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs who prefer beaches over the mountains