Anu Malik trolled for copying national anthem of Israel for the song ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’

Singer and composer Anu Malik once again got trolled on social media for copying the same tune of Israel's national anthem titled Hatikvah. He had used it for his song Mera Mulk Mera Desh from Ajay Devgn's 1996 film Diljale. He is trending with the hashtag AnuMalik. The whole incident grabbed everyone's attention after gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won Israel's second gold medal in the Olympics. And going by the ritual, the country’s flag was raised and their national anthem was played.

The clip of Israel's national anthem at the Tokyo Olympics went viral instantly as many viewers immediately started trolling the singer on Twitter. However, it is not the first time he is trolled for plagiarism. It is worth mentioning here that the track was crooned by Kumar Sanu and composed by Anu Malik. One of the users wrote, “So Anu Malik didn’t spare even Israeli national anthem while copying tune for Diljale’s Mera Mulk Mera Desh in 1996 Thanks to the internet we now know this.”

Another user wrote, “Anu Malik you copied Israeli’s national anthem music & composed Mera desh, Mera mulk Mera yeh watan? Anu Malik need an Olympic gold medal for plagiarism.”

The film Diljale also stars Madhoo and Sonali Bendre in the lead roles. Directed by Harry Baweja, Ajay played the role of a terrorist in the film while Sonali played his love interest. The action thriller garnered positive reviews. Coming back to the singer, he had been trolled for plagiarising music in the past too. Right from Dil Mera Churaya Kyun, Kaho Na Kaho, Neend Churayi Meri to Nasha Ye Pyar Ka Nasha, have been appeared to be 'inspired' by international songs.

Also Read: Throwback: When Anu Malik slapped himself in the Indian Idol audition & shocked fellow judge Neha Kakkar