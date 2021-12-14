Anushka Sharma gets teary eyed after watching video of a man giving CPR to an injured monkey

Actress Anushka Sharma has shared a video on her Instagram stories which have left the internet in splits. The video is getting a lot attention after it was shared by the actress. It is a known fact that the actress loves pets and has shared pictures showcasing her love for them. Her husband and ace cricketer, Virat Kohli had started two animal shelters near Mumbai earlier this year, and in his statement, he had mentioned that the actress’ vision to help stray animals across India was truly inspiring for him.

Coming back to the video, the clip, which was shared originally by Ted The Stoner, shows a man giving CPR to an unconscious monkey. The animal is lying on the ground at the roadside and a man also performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. After a few minutes and several attempts, the man is seen successfully reviving the monkey. As the monkey gained consciousness, he is seen holding it like a baby and smiling at the camera as he rocked it sideways.

Sharing the video, Anushka shared crying emojis. The original video was shared with the caption, "In a heart-warming video, a man is seen trying to save an injured monkey by giving it emergency CPR. The video of him saving the monkey has now gone viral on social media. Bless his heart."

Take a look here:

On the work front, Anushka has produced two web series Pataal Lok and Bulbul. She is currently producing Qala, which will mark late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut. She was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, also featuring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

