Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome baby girl: Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya & other sports stars send love

Sports Industry stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal, Virendra Sehwag, Hardik Pandya, David Warner and others wished Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on social media as they were blessed with a baby girl this afternoon.

The day could not have been better for Indian Skipper Virat Kohli as at one end, India managed to win hearts on the field and on the other, he welcomed a baby girl with his wife Anushka Sharma. Taking to social media, Virat issued a statement and announced that he and Anushka had a baby girl today. As soon as the news broke, wishes began to pour in for Team India's captain and his wife. Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal, Virendra Sehwag, Hardik Pandya, David Warner and many others took to social media to shower love on Virushka and their baby girl.

Sachin took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma on the arrival of the little angel in your lives! May her life be blessed with good health & love." On the other hand, Hardik Pandya, who welcomed his own first baby boy last year, wished the new mom and Dad on social media. He wrote, "Congratulations brother and @anushkasharma Welcome to parenthood. A big hug to the little one, who'll give you happiness like you've never experienced before."

David Warner also sent love to Virushka in the comments on Virat's post on social media. He wrote, "Awesome news, congrats buddy. DM me for some tips." Shikhar Dhawan commented, "Congratulations @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma on the birth of your daughter Lots of love to the little one." Many others like Saina Nehwal, Shivam Dube, Virendra Sehwag, Yuzvendra Chahal and more wished Virushka on social media.

Take a look at wishes from the sports world on Virushka and their little one:

Congratulations @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma on the arrival of the little angel in your lives! May her life be blessed with good health & love. https://t.co/AgPdz6HALM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2021

Congratulations both of u — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 11, 2021

many congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma !!! love to the little one — Gurkeerat Mann (@gurkeeratmann22) January 11, 2021

Virat and Anushka had been spending time at home together after the former returned from Australia. Virat took paternity leave to be with Anushka to welcome their first child. A few days back, the couple was snapped heading out for a lunch date after a visit to the clinic. Netizens have been wishing the duo on social media.

