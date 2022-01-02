AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman gets engaged, shares photo

Musical maestro AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman got engaged to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed on the 29th of December, which was also her birthday. Khatija took to her social media space and shared the news with netizens today, on the 2nd of January, 2022. Khatija wrote, “With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones.”

As soon as she shared the news on her Instagram space, several singers like Harshdeep Kaur, Neeti Mohan, Sreekanth Haariharan, et al took to the comments sections and extended congratulations on the couple. Neeti’s comment read, “Many many congratulations. This is such a wonderful moment”. While Haariharan wrote, “Heartiest congratulations!”. Harshdeep Kaur also congratulated the young couple. Apart from them, other singers like, Sid Sriram, Sharanya Srinivas, and others also wished Rahman’s daughter.

AR Rahman’s fans also joined in to wish Khatija and Riyasdeen on their special day. One user wrote, “Congratulations akka! May your life be blessed with countless gifts of love and fondness for each other. We wish for both of you a life full of happiness and success!” While another’s comment read, “Mashallah congratulations to u sister and @riyasdeenriyan”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Khatija has sung a few songs in Tamil films, while Riyasdeen is an audio engineer and an aspiring entrepreneur. Their engagement ceremony was an intimate and private affair with the presence of family and close friends.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: India’s Omicron tally nears 1,500; CoWin registration starts for 15-18 age group