An Argentinian woman’s immune system helps her get rid of HIV without drugs or treatment

In a rare case, a woman has managed to get rid of herself of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) without drugs or treatment in Argentina. This is the second documented case of its kind in the world. Well, doctors believe the patient's immune system cleared the virus on its own. Tests on more than a billion of her cells found no viable trace of the infection, Archives of Internal Medicine reports. The news has gone viral on social media. BBC news has shared the news which has grabbed everyone’s attention.

If this process could be harnessed, it might offer a way to wipe out or effectively cure HIV, experts say. The findings are further proof that a few people are born with natural resilience to HIV. Recently, Adam Castillejo, from London, was able to stop taking his daily HIV pills after receiving a donor stem-cell treatment for cancer he also had. His HIV-infected cells were wiped out and replaced during cancer therapy. His donor was one of the 1 percent of people born with genes that prevent HIV from entering and infecting cells.

To note, HIV is a virus that attacks the body's immune system. If HIV is not treated, it can lead to AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome). One can get HIV from contact with infected blood, semen, or vaginal fluids. Most people get the virus by having unprotected sex with someone who has HIV. The most dangerous viral STD is the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which leads to AIDS. Other incurable viral STDs include human papilloma virus (HPV), hepatitis B and genital herpes.

