Arjun Kapoor shares a viral video of a man who sang Tera Mujhse Hai for his dying mother: Mourns sad demise

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for a man who lost his mother due to COVID 19. The actor said his voice has something that stirred emotion within him.

The story of a son singing the evergreen song ‘Tera mujhse hai pehle ka naata koi’ on the last call with his mother at the hospital battling COVID-19, went viral last week. It moved thousands of people and left everyone teary-eyed. Shared by the doctor, Dipshikha Ghosh on Twitter, the video showed the bond of a son and a mother. After the video went viral, the son, identified as Soham Chatterjee, took to Facebook on May 13 and informed that his mother had passed away.

Heartfelt tributes started pouring in on social media. Recently, actor Arjun Kapoor expressed his deepest condolences over the sad demise. The Gunday actor also mentioned that Soham’s voice has something that stirred emotion within him. Taking to his Instagram story, he shared the video of him crooning the iconic song and wrote, “He lost his mother 5 days back. She wanted him to start a YouTube channel and sing. His voice has pain. His voice has love. His voice has something that stirred emotion within me. Hope some of you feel the same.”

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Soham Chatterjee had written, “Music was something that tethered me to my mother. That’s how we expressed our love and respect for each other. This song is ours and will always be irrespective of validation and recognition of any magnitude. Mom knew. Or, still knows. Who knows I love you, maa. It’s really hard here without you.”

Meanwhile, talking about Arjun’s work front, the Ishaqzaade star’s film Sardar Ka Grandson was released on 18 March on Netflix.

