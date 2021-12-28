Arvind Kejriwal announces Yellow alert in Delhi amid Omicron scare; Theatres, school, colleges to remain shut

The Omicron cases have been on a rise for quite a few days now and every state has been applying restrictions accordingly. But the latest reports suggest that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a yellow alert in the city. This yellow alert comes days after the positivity rate of Delhi goes above 0.5 percent on two consecutive days. This alert comes with a list of restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, alternate day opening of shops of non-essential items and halved seating capacity in Metro trains and public transport buses among others.

ANI took to their Twitter handle to tweet and share the information regarding the yellow alert with everyone. In a press conference today Arvind Kejriwal announced that though the cases are mild and the patients who have been infected with Omicron patients are recovering soon, but both the Government and the citizens will have to take that extra care and precautions to work to limit the spread of Covid-19. According to ANI the Yellow alert that has been announced is of the grade 1 level. Kejriwal said that a detailed order will be released soon regarding the guidelines.

The Yellow alert involves restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, alternate day opening of shops of non-essential items and halved seating capacity in Metro trains and public transport buses among others. Earlier during the day, the Delhi CM chaired a meeting with the officials to discuss the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the threat posed by its new variant Omicron.

The total number of cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 recorded in the national capital has mounted to 165, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: NEET-PG 2021 counselling: FAIMA declares nationwide withdrawal of healthcare services from December 29​