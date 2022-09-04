Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan beats India by 5 wickets in second match of Super Four stage

Babar Azam's Pakistan defeated Rohit Sharma-led Team India in the second match of the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. The event was held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE on September 04. Pakistan defeated India by 5 wickets and 1 ball was left. Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first again arch-rival India.

Team India scored 181 runs with the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Captain Rohit Sharma scored 28 runs in 16 balls while Virat Kohli scored the highest from the Indian side i.e., 60 runs in 44 balls. To note, the Pakistan team scored 182 runs with a loss of 5 wickets in 19.5 overs. Captain Babar Azam scored 14 runs while Mohammad Rizwan scored the highest from the Pakistan side i.e., 71 runs in 51 balls followed by Mohammad Nawaz who scored 42 runs in 20 balls.

For unversed, the team of Indian side included KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Arshdeep Singh. To note, Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the game due to his injuries.

While, the Pakistan team included Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, and Naseem Shah.

Last week, India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in their opening match of Asia Cup 2022, and the star player was Hardik Pandya who finished the match in style and became the talk of the town.

