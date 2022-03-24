Asia's largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar reopens & witnesses a high footfall; PICS

The COVID-19 pandemic took a massive toll not just on normal life but also on tourism. After all, the major tourist destinations were closed for visitors to curb the widespread of the deadly virus. And now, as the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end with a continuous decline in the new cases, tourist places are set to welcome the audience. The recent one to open gates for the public is Srinagar’s Tulip Garden, which is one of the largest in Asia. To note, the Tulip Garden was reopened for visitors on March 24.

Located in the lap of the Zabarwan mountain range and banks of Dal Lake, the Tulip Garden has almost 1.5 million flowers of over 600 varieties (including red, yellow, pink tulips) which are spread in a 30-hectare terraced garden. Welcoming the locals and tourists, J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta said, “You rarely find such beauty anywhere -15 lakh tulips in bloom. For tourists, no time can be better than this and we hope they come to be mesmerised”. Apart from tulips, flowers like hyacinths, daffodils, narcissus, muscaria, etc. are also found in this garden. As the garden was opened on Wednesday, it witnessed a high footfall on the first day itself.

Take a look at pics from Tulip Garden:

For the uninitiated, Tulip Garden was first opened in 2007 to boost tourism and floriculture in Kashmir. The garden was closed in the spring of 2020 with a massive rise in the COVID-19 pandemic. However, while the Tulips will be in full bloom till April, the garden is expected to witness more visitors in the coming days.

