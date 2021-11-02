Assam based influencer’s resemblance to Alia Bhatt makes her go VIRAL; Watch Video

Bollywood celebrities and their doppelgangers have always created a lot of hype on social media. Fans always find it quite amusing to find a face that looks so much like their favourite stars and then that lookalike goes viral in no time. Well, recently Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan’s doppelganger had made it to the headlines for the striking resemblance he shared with the star kid. And now netizens have found a girl who looks so much like Alia Bhatt.

A video of an Instagram user with the name Celesti Bairagey is going viral for all the right reasons. Apparently, this girl is an influencer from Assam and had recently shared a video on her Instagram handle where she can be seen smiling and posing. Her smile, her looks is so much like Alia Bhatt that for a second you would be confused. The influencer has 35.4K followers on the photo-sharing app. Netizens have taken to the comment section to call her ‘Alia’ in the video. They also said that her smile resembles that of the actress.

Take a look:

Another video of Celesti in a green lehenga is going viral. She could be seen twirling to Mast Magan from Alia’s film 2 States. We cannot wait to watch how Alia Bhatt would react after watching the videos of her doppelganger.

Talking about Alia Bhatt’s work, she is currently shooting for her upcoming Karan Johar film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in this film.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor to marry Alia Bhatt in 2022 and not 2021?​