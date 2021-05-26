Assam doctor shows his killer dance moves on Akshay Kumar’s song Falak Tak to de stress himself amid COVID 19

A video of Dr. Arup Senapati grooving to Akshay Kumar’s peppy track Falak Tak Chal has taken the internet by storm. Check out the viral video below.

The second wave of the novel Coronavirus has brought life to a standstill and has taken a toll on everyone. However, amid this gloom and stress, people try to spread positivity on social media. While some share their dancing videos, others post singing videos to cheer up the people battling COVID 19. Recently, a video of a doctor grooving to Akshay Kumar’s 2008 song Falak Tak Chal from his film Tashan has taken the internet by storm and is doing rounds online. The doctor identified as Dr. Arup Senapati, in his scrubs, lab coat, and mask, was seen showcasing his electrifying dance moves.

His smooth moves have left many impressed. The doctor is being appreciated for boosting people’s morale during these difficult times. Arup Senapati, who is MS ENT at Silchar Medical College & Hospital in Assam’s Cachar district, shared the video on his Instagram. Alongside it, he wrote, “I have no other way to relieve myself in this depressing and stressful days #dancingdoctor #dance #stressrelief.”

To note, he had earlier won hearts with his impressive dance performance on Hrithik Roshan’s hit track Ghungroo from the film War. Clad in PPE kit, Dr. Senapati was seen grooving to the peppy number in the hospital ward.

Meanwhile, check out the viral video below:

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Dr. Arup Senapati said if his video and dance bring happiness to patients and people’s lives, then it’s a kind of blessings for him.”

“I can’t sleep till 4 to 5 am following my recent Covid ICU duty when I saw so many patients losing their lives. Still, I am trying to convince myself that everything is going to be alright. I believe if I do proper treatment and nursing of the patients then I will get lots of love and blessings from them, which is priceless,” he added.

