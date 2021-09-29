Assam siblings write to PM Narendra Modi, Himanta Biswa Sarma after losing teeth; Ask to take necessary action

Two siblings from Assam have written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In the letter, they have complained about losing their teeth and the problems that they are facing. The little kids also want the higher authorities to take action on this matter as they are unable to eat their favourite food. Their letter has gone viral on social media and is trending. Netizens are also sharing it and dropping lovely comments.

The two kids, 6-year-old Rawza and her 5-year-old brother Aryan, have written to the leaders that the growth of their adult teeth has been delayed. Aryan wrote two separate letters to the ministers complaining about their late adult teeth. The two kids were anxious that after some of their baby teeth fell, their adult teeth were taking too much time to grow. And hence, they decided to address the matter to the country’s senior leaders.

Their uncle shared the pictures of the letters with the caption, “To Himanta Biswa Sarma Narendra Modi … From my niece Rawza(6yrs) & nephew Aryan(5yrs) N.B. Trust me, I’m not home, I’m on duty, my niece and nephew wrote on their own perhaps… PS: Please do the needful for their teeth as they can’t chew their favourite food…”

Take a look here:

The letter addressed to CM Himanta was written read, “To dearest Himanta Mama (uncle)… My five teeth are not coming. Dear Himanta Mama please take necessary action as my teeth are not coming and I’m facing difficulties while chewing my favourite food.” And the other letter was written by Aryan and it was addressed to Prime Minister Modi. It read, “To dearest Modiji…My three teeth are not coming. Dear Modiji please take necessary action as my teeth are not coming and I’m facing difficulties while chewing my favourite food.”

Also Read: Her melodious voice reverberates across the world: PM Modi pens birthday wish for Lata Mangeshkar