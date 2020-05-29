Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla breathes his last due to COVID 19 complications at 89

Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla breathes his last due to Coronavirus complications, as suggested by reports.

Famous Indian astrologer Bejan Daruwalla has left for heavenly abode. He is a world-famous astrologer and was reportedly on ventilator support before he breathed his last. A Ganesh devotee, Daruwalla was 89 years old and was a practising Zoroastrian. According to the ongoing reports, he was admitted to the hospital after being tested for Coronavirus. He was tested positive for the deadly virus a couple of days ago.

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti... " Daruwalla was famous for the several victories that he had predicted, including the likes of Narendra Modi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and others. In fact, he was the one who went on to predict Raji Gandhi's assassination, the Bhopal gas tragedy, and others.

Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti... — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 29, 2020

Former Gujarat Congress chief Arjun Modhwadia also took to social media to send out condolences and he wrote, "Saddened to hear demise of renowned astrologer Wizard Shri Bejan Daruwalla ji @Bejan_Daruwalla due to Covid19. Unfathomable loss to the world of Indian Astrology. My condolences to his family & friends. May his divine soul find peace in Almighty's Heaven"

Credits :Twitter

