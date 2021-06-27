Astronaut’s SELFIE PIC goes viral after he gets photobombed by his friend during spacewalk

France astronaut Thomas Pesquet is currently on the mission Alpha and has been sharing a lot of interesting pictures from Space.

Space always attracts everyone. There are so many mysteries, secrets lying there, and every time we discover something new. France astronaut Thomas Pesquet is very popular currently as he has been sharing a lot of pictures from space. But recently, one of his pictures has gone viral on social media. People are loving it and have been resharing it from their accounts. To note, he is currently in the International Space Station and always shares different pictures taken from space.

His latest picture that has gone viral shows Pesquet taking a selfie during a spacewalk when his fellow astronaut photobombed his picture. He shared it on his Twitter handle and wrote, ‘When your friend in a spacesuit photobombs your #selfie by hanging upside down in the background. Niveau de photobomb: astronaute en sortie dans l’espace.” His fans are also replying in the French language. One of them wrote, “Watching you work out there live was incredibly tense, good to hear you were having fun.”

Another fan asked him, ‘What kind of camera he is using?’. “You've both done so wonderfully well. Congratulations! There is a bonding there,” another fan complimented.

Take a look here:

When your friend in a spacesuit photobombs your #selfie by hanging upside down in the background. Niveau de photobomb : astronaute en sortie dans l’espace.#MissionAlpha #spacewalk pic.twitter.com/kjyOvd7RZE — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) June 26, 2021

Recently, he had shared a collage of pictures of the iconic Suez Canal, taken from space. Taking to Twitter, he wrote that the image was created out of 100 zoomed-in pictures of the canal he captured from space. The European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut is completing his six months onboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of his second mission called ‘Alpha’.

