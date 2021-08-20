Aurangabad teen gets selected for NASA’s virtual panel of MSI fellowship

In one of the major achievements, a 14-year-old girl from Aurangabad has got selected as a panelist in a NASA event. Diksha Shinde, a class 10 student, was selected in NASA’s MSI Fellowship Virtual panel. As reported she got selected on the third attempt. She has read several books by Stephen Hawking and then submitted an essay titled ‘Questioning the Existence of God’ in September but was rejected. She again attempted and submitted it but got rejected for the second time.

News agency ANI tweeted, “Communication to Diksha Shinde of Aurangabad from NASA for her participation as a panelist on NASA's MSI Fellowships Virtual panel. Also attached is a notice of acknowledgment of her academic paper.” Talking to news agency ANI, Shinde said, “I wrote a theory on black holes & God. It was accepted by NASA after 3 attempts. They asked me to write articles for their website.”

Shinde's paper was accepted by the International Journal of Scientific and Engineering Research in May 2021. She was selected for the MSI Fellowships Virtual panel in June.

Check the tweets here:

Communication to Diksha Shinde of Aurangabad from NASA for her participation as a panelist on NASA's MSI Fellowships Virtual panel. Also attached is a notice of acknowledgment of her academic paper pic.twitter.com/XQnkQl6Rdw — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2021

Her father, Krishna, is the headmaster and her mother, Ranjana, takes tuition classes. Shinde attends the research discussions every alternate day and gets paid for the job of a panellist. She told ANI, “I just got an email from NASA about selection as a panellist on MSI Fellowship panel. I was surprised to receive it. I will do my job between 1 am and 4 am on alternate days and also get a monthly honorarium for it." She will be attending a conference held in October 2021.

Also Read: Boeing Starliner is moving to factory for the evaluation of propulsion system