Australian couple to hire private jet for their dog stranded by COVID 19 rules to reach home

In a unique effort, an Australian couple plans to shell out thousands of dollars for a private jet to fly their stranded dog home from New Zealand. The dog, Munchkin who was a former Bali street dog, is currently in New Zealand and is unable to travel to her owners' home which is in Australia's Sunshine Coast owing to the COVID-19 rules. Due to the pandemic, many countries have come up with border rules.

Owner Tash Corbin said after a five-month separation from Munchkin and her fiance David Daynes, she had decided to hire a private jet costing AUD 45000 (USD 32000) for her pooch and partner's trip to Australia. As reported by AFP, Tash said, "The money part is not the number one driver, it's about who can most certainly get them home before Christmas. Christmas is a really big deal for us...I just want us all to be together." Due to the pandemic, few flights are operating between New Zealand's South Island and airports near the Sunshine Coast.

And traveling via New Zealand's North Island would put Daynes in a two-week quarantine. The couple is hoping to split the costs by recruiting passengers, offering to foot half of the jet bill while selling four remaining seats to other travellers, or perhaps hitching a ride on another private charter.

As reported, Corbin said the canine spent three years in Singapore with various foster families after failing medical tests to enter Australia, which has strict rules around importing pets. She and her fiancé Daynes then moved to New Zealand when the country accepted Munchkin in 2019. It was their temporary stay until Australia approved the dog's entry.

Also Read: COVID 19: India extends international travel ban till January 31, 2022