Baba Ka Dhaba Controversy: YouTuber accepts Kanta Prasad’s apology: All’s well that ends well

The Baba Ka Dhaba controversy seems to have come to an end as Kanti Prasad mend ways with the YouTuber.

Remember the Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanti Prasad, who became the talk of the town after a video of him had surfaced online last year? In the video uploaded by a YouTuber named Gaurav Wasan, he was seen talking in tears about the loss of business during the lockdown. As the video went viral, many people had come for his help and had helped the old man start a restaurant. However, soon, the old man claimed had accused the YouTuber of allegedly misappropriating funds received as a donation for him.

While this controversy grabbed a lot of attention, Kanti Prasad is back in the headlines once again. But this time for his reconciliation with the said YouTuber. Yes! The much talked controversy seems to have come to an end as the YouTuber has finally accepted Prasad’s apology in the matter. He had even shared a pic with Prasad and his wife on social media. He captioned the image as, “All is well that ends well. The person who forgives is a bigger person than who makes a mistake - That's what my parents have taught me”.

To recall, a case was registered against the YouTuber following a complaint lodged by Prasad in October last year. In his complaint, Prasad alleged that Wasan “intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected huge amount of donation... without providing any information to the complainant”.

