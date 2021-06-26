Baba Ka Dhaba owner claims YouTubers forced him to apologise; Blames them for forcing him into depression

Days after Baba Ka Dhaba owner reconciled with a YouTuber, he has made fresh allegations about being forced to withdraw his case.

It hasn’t been long since we thought that the Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad’s controversy with YouTuber Gaurav Wasan had come to an end. It was reported that Prasad had apologised to the YouTuber and that the two had reconciled. But looks like this controversy has taken a fresh turn as the Baba Ka Dhaba owner has claimed to be forced into depression. For the uninitiated, Prasad was recently rushed to Safdarjung Hospital after he had allegedly overdosed on alcohol and sleeping pills.

And while he had been discharged from the hospital, according to Indian Express, the 81-year-old Dhaba owner has alleged that several YouTubers had pressurised him to “withdraw the cheating case” and apologise and reconcile with Wasan following which he slipped into depression. “My father was being constantly asked to withdraw the case and patch up with Wasan. It was the main reason behind my father’s depression. He was not telling us anything about it, but we could see he was under pressure,” Prasad’s son Karan was quoted saying. Although no FIR has been filed in the matter as of now, the cops are still probing the role of alleged YouTubers.

To recall, Baba Ka Dhaba owner became an overnight sensation after a YouTuber had shared a video of Prasad crying about the loss of business during the lockdown. The video had shown Prasad in tears as he spoke about struggling to make the ends meet. As the video went viral, thousands of people had visited Baba Ka Dhaba to help him and even donated money.

Also Read: Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after an attempt to end his life

Share your comment ×