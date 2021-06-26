  1. Home
  2. trending

Baba Ka Dhaba owner claims YouTubers forced him to apologise; Blames them for forcing him into depression

Days after Baba Ka Dhaba owner reconciled with a YouTuber, he has made fresh allegations about being forced to withdraw his case.
89124 reads Mumbai
Baba Ka Dhaba owner claims YouTubers forced him to apologise; Blames them for forcing him into depression Baba Ka Dhaba owner claims YouTubers forced him to apologise; Blames them for forcing him into depression
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It hasn’t been long since we thought that the Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad’s controversy with YouTuber Gaurav Wasan had come to an end. It was reported that Prasad had apologised to the YouTuber and that the two had reconciled. But looks like this controversy has taken a fresh turn as the Baba Ka Dhaba owner has claimed to be forced into depression. For the uninitiated, Prasad was recently rushed to Safdarjung Hospital after he had allegedly overdosed on alcohol and sleeping pills.

And while he had been discharged from the hospital, according to Indian Express, the 81-year-old Dhaba owner has alleged that several YouTubers had pressurised him to “withdraw the cheating case” and apologise and reconcile with Wasan following which he slipped into depression. “My father was being constantly asked to withdraw the case and patch up with Wasan. It was the main reason behind my father’s depression. He was not telling us anything about it, but we could see he was under pressure,” Prasad’s son Karan was quoted saying. Although no FIR has been filed in the matter as of now, the cops are still probing the role of alleged YouTubers.

To recall, Baba Ka Dhaba owner became an overnight sensation after a YouTuber had shared a video of Prasad crying about the loss of business during the lockdown. The video had shown Prasad in tears as he spoke about struggling to make the ends meet. As the video went viral, thousands of people had visited Baba Ka Dhaba to help him and even donated money.

Also Read: Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after an attempt to end his life

Credits :Indian Express, HT

You may like these
Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad is taken off ventilator and slowly recovering
Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after an attempt to end his life
Baba Ka Dhaba Controversy: YouTuber accepts Kanta Prasad’s apology: All’s well that ends well
Baba Ka Dhaba owner shuts down restaurant due to poor income, returns to Dhaba: Happy running my old eatery
This baby elephant wearing a blanket is winning the hearts on the internet; Watch Video
Baba Sehgal is back with the Hindi version of the song Senorita by Camilla Cabello; Watch the Viral Video
close