Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after an attempt to end his life

Kanta Prasad, better known as the owner of Delhi's Baba Ka Dhaba, reportedly is hospitalised. He recently was in the news owing to him shutting down his restaurant and returning to his Dhaba by the road.

Content Warning: The article contains references to suicide.

The day came with a sad piece of news for all the patrons of Delhi's Baba Ka Dhaba as the owner, Kanta Prasad reportedly was hospitalised after attempting to end his life. As per an Indian Express report, the senior Dhaba owner was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday night after his alleged suicide bid. The police also told the daily that they received a PCR call late at night on Thursday about the same.

A senior officer of the police told the daily, "Police rushed to the spot and found that he is Kanta Prasad. He is currently undergoing treatment. His wife informed the police that he had been depressed for the last few days." As per the report, the police also got to know from Kanta Prasad's wife about them shutting down the restaurant that they had opened in December 2020 due to low income amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Recently, Kanta Prasad was in the news owing to the same and he had said that the restaurant cost was around Rs 1 Lakh and his income from it was limited to Rs 30K. Hence he had to shut it and resume work at the Dhaba again.

He also was in the news recently after Kanta Prasad apologised to YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, whom he had accused last year of misappropriating the donations that came in for him. The YouTuber had even visited Baba Ka Dhaba and shared a photo with the owner and his wife. He claimed that all is well between them now. Last year, after Gaurav shared the video of the elderly couple of Baba Ka Dhaba crying amid the lockdown due to loss in business, Kanta Prasad received support from the nation as the video went viral. Even Bollywood celebs had reacted to the same and offered to help.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

