Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad is taken off ventilator and slowly recovering

Content Warning: The article contains references to suicide.

Kanta Prasad, the owner of South Delhi’s eatery, Baba Ka Dhaba, is still critical in the Incentive Care Unit (ICU) of Safdarjung Hospital in the capital. However, his health condition is slowly improving and has been taken off ventilator support now. “Due to the improvement in the health of his father, he has been taken off the ventilator support just a short while ago but he is still not able to speak to anyone right now,” one of his sons told IANS.

He is undergoing treatment for the alleged suicide attempt. DCP, Atul Kumar Thakur, on Thursday had said that the MLC Report of Prasad shows the intake of alcohol and sleeping pills as the major reason of unconsciousness. The owner’s son, Karan, had also told the police that his father consumed alcohol and sleeping pills on Thursday night. He was apparently depressed over his business losses for the last few days.

A couple of days later, on Saturday, the hospital spokesperson had given out a statement saying that Prasad is on ventilator. “We have admitted him to the ICU where doctors are observing him. He is unconscious and is on a ventilator,” a hospital spokesperson had told Indian Express. Baba Ka Dhaba had come to the limelight last year, after YouTuber, Gaurav Wasan, had shared a video of teary-eyed couple struggling for livelihood due to the pandemic. The video resulted in Gaurav starting a fund raiser campaign for the couple.

Things took a turn when Kanta Prasad lodged a FIR complaining the YouTuber of cheating and alleged misappropriation of funds that were raised to help the couple. Following the inflow of funds, Prasad had shifted from a roadside eatery to a restaurant, however, the business apparently entailed losses, and he ended up shifting back to the roadside eatery again. Last week, Wasan came to the dhaba, after which Prasad apologised for the “misunderstanding” and for filing a complaint against him. The two also hugged each other.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

