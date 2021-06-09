Baba Ka Dhaba owner shuts down restaurant due to poor income, returns to Dhaba: Happy running my old eatery

Kanta Prasad, the owner of Baba Ka Dhaba, is back at his old eatery again after closing down his newly opened restaurant. Baba Ka Dhaba came into headlines last year after a YouTuber revealed the grim financial situation amid the pandemic.

The COVID 19 pandemic has been hard on many people and businesses. Speaking of this, Baba Ka Dhaba owner, Kanta Prasad also has been impacted by the second wave of COVID 19 and has returned to his roadside eatery after shutting down his newly opened restaurant. The 80-year-old Baba Ka Dhaba owner shared that he had to shut down his restaurant as there weren't any customers and hence, he had poor returns. After shutting shop, he is back to his old stall on the roadside to serve people.

Kanta Prasad told ANI, "On an investment of ₹ 1 lakh, we only earned ₹ 35,000, that is why we shut it. I am happy running my old eatery as the customer footfall is good here." Further, he also shared that he will continue to run operations at his roadside Dhaba till the day he dies. He shared that he even ended up saving Rs 20 Lakh from the money he received in 2020 after the video of his grim situation went viral. He told ANI, "I will run this dhaba till I am alive. The day business sees a slump, I will shut it. We have saved ₹ 20 lakh for me and my wife from the money we received last year."

For those not aware, after a YouTuber had shared Baba Ka Dhaba story on his channel, help began pouring in for Kanta Prasad and his wife. Baba Ka Dhaba hit the headlines back in 2020 owing to the attention it received. Even celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani amplified news about the Baba Ka Dhaba and urged people to go to Malviya Nagar in Delhi for meals. However, after Kanta Prasad accused YouTuber Gaurav Wasan of financial misappropriation, the entire matter became controversial.

