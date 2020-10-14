Baba Ramdev trends on Twitter after falling from an elephant while doing Yoga; Serves fodder for memes

Baba Ramdev is known for his knowledge of Yoga and Ayurveda. However, on Wednesday, he was trending due to a bad fall off an elephant's back while doing yoga asanas. Twitter users came up with several memes about the same.

Known to be one of the well known names across the globe, Baba Ramdev has been promoting Yoga and Ayurveda. The renowned yoga guru has impacted the lives of many across the world and enjoys a massive fan following. However, recently, he ended up trending on Twitter for a different reason. A video of the yoga guru surfaced on social media where he was seen sitting on the back of an elephant and performing yoga asanas. However, as the elephant moved, Baba Ramdev lost his balance and took a fall.

The whole incident was recorded on video and shared on social media. In no time, the video of Baba Ramdev's fall from the back of an elephant went viral. Some Twitter users showed concern about Baba's health while others compared Baba's fall with GDP in the form of memes. In the video, that was reportedly recorded at an Ashram in Mathura, Baba Ramdev could be seen surrounded by guards as he performed Yoga on the back of an elephant. However, in an instant, the animal started moving and Baba lost his balance.

He is seen landing on his back and quickly dusting himself and getting up. However, the video went viral on Twitter and several users used it as fodder for memes. Some compared his fall with the dip in the GDP of the country. Other users shared memes about him doing yoga on the back of an elephant. Some users even dug up an old video of Baba Ramdev cycling in the rains where he fell off the bicycle. Towards the end of the recent video, Baba is seen getting back up and laughing off the incident.

Take a look at the video and memes:

Another classic painting by majnu bhai#BabaRamdev pic.twitter.com/GOBYGwDMtj — Amey kamble (@Ameykamble12) October 14, 2020

It's high time that the government should rename GDP to #BabaRamdev Everytime it falls down — Ranjeet Singh (@ImRanjeetSing) October 14, 2020

What do you have to say about the video? Tell us in the comment section.

Also Read|Baba Ramdev on Deepika Padukone's JNU visit: She needs an adviser like me

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×