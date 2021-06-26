Baba Sehgal is back with the Hindi version of the song Senorita by Camilla Cabello; Watch the Viral Video

Baba Sehgal, who is known to make catchy songs is back with another one. This time it is the Hindi remake of the song Senorita, named Sarita.

Baba Sehgal has this time dropped something new for his fans and followers. The Indian rapper and singer has shared a Hindi version of Camilla Cabello's 2019 hit song 'Senorita'. Except Baba Sehgal changed the name of the song from Senorita to Sarita. The singer has shared his version of the song on his Twitter handle, which went viral in no time. Baba Sehgal has captioned the video as, “For you it’s Senorita but for me it’s Sarita”.

In the video, Baba Sehgal can be seen suggesting himself to make the cover-up of Camilla Cabello’s track Senorita, calling it Sarita.The Hindi version goes as, “Rakha hai teri mom ne naam Sarita, likhi hai maine tere liye kavita, surahi jaise gala la la, gala la la, ring main lekar aaya, flat bhi sell karaya. Ek baat toh sure hai, dil mera pure hai, mohabbat teri, ab mera cure hai, kar de bhala la la, oh baby, bhala la la”.

Take a look at the video-

For you it’s Señorita but for me it’s Sarita pic.twitter.com/cYZTZdRDQJ — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) June 24, 2021

The video has now gone all over the internet. A lot of fans of the singer appreciated him in the comments section. A user wrote, “"Baba" is a title well desrved”, while another user commented, “Baba!! You were my first ever concert! And my name is Sarita”. A fan also praised him saying, “Beautifull Baba ..... This one is better than senorita”. Baba Sehgal is an Indian Rapper who started working in the industry in the 1990s. Apart from rapping Baba Sehgal is also involved in acting and playback singing for the entertainment industry.

