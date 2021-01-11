Babita Phogat and husband Vivek Suhag welcome a baby boy & share adorable PHOTOS

Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag tied the knot on December 1, 2019. Both of them welcomed their first child on January 11, 2021.

Just when we were celebrating the birth of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s first child, another good news has surfaced on social media sometime back. Renowned wrestler Babita Phogat and her husband Vivek Suhag also announced the birth of their baby boy on the very same day during the evening hours. Not only that but the Commonwealth Games gold medalist also gave a glimpse of the little munchkin on social media. This is probably the cutest picture on the internet tonight!

Both Babita and Vivek can be seen adorably holding their baby boy in one of the pictures while in the second mom, the doting mom happily poses for the camera with the little one. Apart from that, the Indian wrestler has penned down a rather sweet and heartfelt note along with the pictures that reads, “Meet our little SONshine. Believe in dreams; they do come true. Ours came dressed in blue!” As soon as she shared the pictures on her Twitter handle, the comments section was showered with wishes.

Check out the pictures below:

A few months back, the wrestler turned politician also shared adorable pictures from her baby shower on social media. For the unversed, she tied the knot with Vivek Suhag back in December 1, 2019. Both of them were also a part of the reality show Nach Baliye 9 and won hearts with their amazing chemistry and dance moves there. Fans were left elated when she announced her pregnancy earlier last year.

We send our heartiest wishes to the couple.

