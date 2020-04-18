Babita Phogat SLAMS trolls attacking her on controversial statements about Islamic sect: I am no Zaira Wasim

Babita Phogat had made a few statements on the Tablighi Jamaat after they held a religious gathering despite the Coronavirus outbreak in India. Post that, trolls attacked her on social media and now, the wrestler has slammed them with a video.

Champion wrestler and BJP leader, Babita Phogat found herself in troubled waters after she passed some controversial remarks on Tablighi Jamaat and Islamic sect. The wrestler was attacked by trolls on social media after her statements went viral. The Commonwealth Gold-medalist defended her statements and mentioned that she stands by what she wrote. Tablighi Jamaat incident grabbed the nation's attention as they held a religious gathering despite the Coronavirus outbreak and lockdown in India.

Post that, several people who attended the Jamaat had contracted the infection and it led to a sharp rise in the number of cases across India. Babita made a few tweets over the incident and Islamic sect that didn’t go down well with netizens. Several trolls attacked her on social media and post that the wrestler turned politician issued a video message to slam them. In the video, Babita can be seen saying that she stands by what she tweeted and feels she didn’t write anything wrong. She went on to explain that if the Tablighi Jamaat incident hadn’t occurred, India would have been Coronavirus free.

Babita shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “यदि आप बबीता फोगाट को सपोर्ट करते हैं तो उन तक यह बात जरूर पहुंचा दीजिए और उनको बोलिए ध्यान से कान खोल कर सुन लें।” Post Babita had made a series of tweets and linked the rise in Coronavirus cases in India to Tablighi Jamaat and Islamic sect, Twitter was divided between two trends, “#SuspendBabitaPhogat” and “#ISupportBabitaPhogat.” At the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat event, more than 9000 people from across the globe participated amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The state government had to start a search operation to trace people who attended the event and quarantine them.

यदि आप बबीता फोगाट को सपोर्ट करते हैं तो उन तक यह बात जरूर पहुंचा दीजिए और उनको बोलिए ध्यान से कान खोल कर सुन लें। pic.twitter.com/gqec3lQwPE — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) April 17, 2020

Meanwhile, recently when Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was blocked due to her comments about a religious sect, Babita backed her up and supported her.

