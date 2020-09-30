Babri Masjid Demolition: All 32 acccused acquitted, LK Advani chants 'Jai Shri Ram' as he welcomes verdict

The Babri Masjid judgement has come almost 28 years after thousands demolished a 16th century structure in Ayodhya which resulted in some of the deadliest riots.

The Babri Masjid demolition case witnessed a historic judgement on Wednesday as a CBI court acquitted all the 32 accused in the case including Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders LK Advani Murli Manohar and Uma Bharti of conspiracy charges. As per reports, the court state that audio and video evidence furnished by the CBI did not establish any charges, adding that the speeches were not even clear.

"Anti-social elements brought down the structure. The accused leaders tried to stop these people," special CBI judge SK Yadav stated. The judgement has come almost 28 years after thousands demolished a 16th century structure in Ayodhya which resulted in some of the deadliest riots since India's partition. The riots left as many as 2,000 dead.

At the time, LK Advani and Uma Bharti were allegedly present near the mosque and allegation of instigating crowds via their speeches were levelled against them. Advani revealed that he welcomed the court's decision on being acquitted by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

In November 2019, Supreme Court in a historic ruling allowed the building of a Ram temple. Few months ago, in an elaborate and large-scale ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the foundation stone for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. While doing so, the Supreme Court also ordered an alternative site in Ayodhya for a mosque. "It is necessary to provide restitution to the Muslim community for the unlawful destruction of their place of worship," the Supreme Court had earlier said.

