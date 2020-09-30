  1. Home
  2. trending

Babri Masjid Demolition: All 32 acccused acquitted, LK Advani chants 'Jai Shri Ram' as he welcomes verdict

The Babri Masjid judgement has come almost 28 years after thousands demolished a 16th century structure in Ayodhya which resulted in some of the deadliest riots.
Mumbai
Babri Masjid Demolition verdict LK Advani acquitted. Babri Masjid Demolition: All 32 acccused acquitted, LK Advani chants 'Jai Shri Ram' as he welcomes verdict.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Babri Masjid demolition case witnessed a historic judgement on Wednesday as a CBI court acquitted all the 32 accused in the case including Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders LK Advani Murli Manohar and Uma Bharti of conspiracy charges. As per reports, the court state that audio and video evidence furnished by the CBI did not establish any charges, adding that the speeches were not even clear. 

"Anti-social elements brought down the structure. The accused leaders tried to stop these people," special CBI judge SK Yadav stated. The judgement has come almost 28 years after thousands demolished a 16th century structure in Ayodhya which resulted in some of the deadliest riots since India's partition. The riots left as many as 2,000  dead. 

At the time,  LK Advani and Uma Bharti were allegedly present near the mosque and allegation of instigating crowds via their speeches were levelled against them. Advani revealed that he welcomed the court's decision on being acquitted by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. 

In November 2019, Supreme Court in a historic ruling allowed the building of a Ram temple. Few months ago, in an elaborate and large-scale ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the foundation stone for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. While doing so, the Supreme Court also ordered an alternative site in Ayodhya for a mosque. "It is necessary to provide restitution to the Muslim community for the unlawful destruction of their place of worship," the Supreme Court had earlier said. 

Credits :ANI/Getty Images

Latest Videos
Ranveer being possessive about his car as media bumps into it
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anushka picked up reporter’s MOM’S call mid-interview; Says ‘Aunty, woh mera interview le rahi hain’
Payal Ghosh and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reach Raj Bhawan to meet Maharashtra Governor
Disha Splashes Sparkles in a high slit. Ayushmann spins magic in Black at LFW 2019
Khushi bursts into tears, Janhvi Kapoor hugs sister. The two embrace sisterhood at an event.
Ananya Panday kisses Kartik and dances away to glory at the runway for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement